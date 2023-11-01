Mean Girls announces West End dates and details

Mean Girls has confirmed details for its West End premiere at the Savoy Theatre as it goes on sale.

Based on the much-loved Lindsay Lohan-led flick about a girl who moves back to the US where she realises just how savage high school can be, the stage musical was first seen in Washington in 2017 before a Broadway transfer in 2018.

It is penned by Tina Fey with music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Featuring many of the original film’s much-loved quotes, it has songs including “Meet the Plastics”, “Apex Predator” and “Revenge Party”. The stage show is directed by Casey Nicholaw.

The production will be providing a selection of matinees for schools and community groups in order to bolster access to the production, while there will also be workshops and Q&As focussed on anti-bullying and empowerment. A ticketing lottery will be revealed closer to the premiere date.

The show will begin previews on 5 June 2024, with an opening night on 19 June 2024. Before 24 June, the show will play matinees on Thursday 13 June, Saturday 15 June, Friday 21 June and Saturday 22 June at 2.30pm. After the 24th, these will be regularly every Friday and Saturday.

