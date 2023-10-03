Mean Girls musical to open in the West End

The eagerly anticipated stage adaptation of the movie is finally coming to London

It’s official – Mean Girls is coming to the West End.

Based on the much-loved Lindsay Lohan-led flick, the stage musical was first seen in Washington in 2017 before a Broadway transfer in 2018.

It is penned by Tina Fey with music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Featuring many of the original film’s much-loved quotes, it has songs including “Meet the Plastics”, “Apex Predator” and “Revenge Party”. The stage show is directed by Casey Nicholaw.

Producers Lorne Michaels and Sonia Friedman said: “Mean Girls is a timeless comedy that for decades has connected with generations of audiences across the globe. Having worked together for several years on this production, we are immensely proud and excited to be bringing this stage musical, led by this incredible writing and creative team, to London’s Savoy Theatre.”

David Ian, CEO of Crossroads Live, added: “I’m beyond thrilled to have been asked to sit with Lorne Michaels and Sonia Friedman to produce Tina Fey’s iconic Mean Girls. London audiences are in for a real treat.’’

Fey concluded: ”We’re so excited to bring Mean Girls to London, where everyone already knows what Regina means.”

The piece will open at the Savoy Theatre in June 2024, with tickets going on sale on 1 November 2023. Dates and casting are to be confirmed – so sign up for our newsletters to stay in-the-know!

A film adaptation of the stage musical (so a new film, based on a stage show, based on a film, based on a book), is also in the works – with casting revealed recently.