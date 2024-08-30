The top plays and musicals to see this autumn – plus a rallying cry for artists

We single out shows that we’re very excited to see this year

After a summer of Scottish trips, head critic Sarah Crompton and managing editor Alex Wood are now back and ready for the start of the autumn!

What a season to look forward to – with shows across the nation piquing their interest, here’s what can’t be missed for theatre fans up and down the UK over the course of the next few months – including productions in Sheffield, Leeds, Chichester, the West End and beyond. So you can check out our top picks at the link.

Wood and Crompton host a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

The podcast can be listened to on various streaming platforms here. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode! We’ll also be uploading them to YouTube every weekend.