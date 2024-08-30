Podcasts

The top plays and musicals to see this autumn – plus a rallying cry for artists

We single out shows that we’re very excited to see this year

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

Sarah Crompton

Sarah Crompton

| London |

30 August 2024

podcast 1
A mosaic of shows featuring in the podcast

After a summer of Scottish trips, head critic Sarah Crompton and managing editor Alex Wood are now back and ready for the start of the autumn!

What a season to look forward to – with shows across the nation piquing their interest, here’s what can’t be missed for theatre fans up and down the UK over the course of the next few months – including productions in Sheffield, Leeds, Chichester, the West End and beyond. So you can check out our top picks at the link.

Wood and Crompton host a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

The podcast can be listened to on various streaming platforms here. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode! We’ll also be uploading them to YouTube every weekend.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Exclusive prices in London Theatre Week!

MORE

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Sharon Duncan-Brewster and Erin Doherty, stills from the clip below

Death of England releases short film ahead of first Closing Time performance in the West End

The third piece of the trilogy begins previews at London’s @sohoplace tonight