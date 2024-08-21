Full cast announced for Juno and the Paycock with Mark Rylance and J Smith-Cameron

The Jerusalem and Succession stars unite for the centenary production of Sean O’Casey’s play

Complete casting has now been revealed for the new revival of Juno and the Paycock.

As revealed previously, Mark Rylance (Jerusalem, Dr Semmelweiss) will return to the stage alongside Succession star J Smith-Cameron for a new revival of Sean O’Casey’s 1924 play, which follows a tenement-dwelling, working-class Dublin family who are suddenly set to gain a large inheritance. It was turned into a film in 1930 by Alfred Hitchcock.

Matthew Warchus, artistic director of the Old Vic, will now helm this new production, which will open at the Gielgud Theatre on 21 September.

Set to join the duo are Paul Hilton (as ‘Joxer’ Daly), Aisling Kearns (as Mary Boyle), Eimhin Fitzgerald Doherty (as Johnny Boyle), Ingrid Craigie (as Mrs Tancred), Anna Healy (as Mrs Maisie Madigan), Chris Walley (as Charles Bentham), Seán Duggan (as ‘Needle’ Nugent), Leo Hanna (as Jerry Devine), Jessica Cervi, Caolan McCarthy, Bryan Moriarty, John Rice and Jacinta Whyte.

The creative team includes Rob Howell (set and costume designer), Hugh Vanstone (lighting designer), Claire van Kampen (composer) and Serena Hill (casting director).

According to the production, there are over 1100 tickets per week priced at £25 or lower, with more than one third of the house for every performance priced at £55 or lower.

Additionally, there will be 1260 tickets across the run priced at £30 for under 30s as well as £25 day seats for every performance. There will also be weekly releases for additional £25 seats or £10 standing spots.

Tickets are on sale below.