Les Misérables arena tour – cast dates and performers for European shows confirmed

Who will you see manning the barricades when you see the show?

Alex Wood

30 August 2024

gavin lee1
Ten of the stars tackling the tour, with headshots supplied by the production

The eagerly-anticipated Les MIsérables arena tour is now in rehearsals ahead of initial performances in Belfast!

A major celebration of the iconic musical (which is due to celebrate its 40th anniversary next year), the arena tour will be stopping off in UK cities before visiting further European countries over the next few months, before heading across multiple continents. Think of it like the Eras Tour but for fans of iconic musical theatre.

With that in mind (and bear in mind all dates are subject to change), here are the dates that all the principal performers are performing at, across both continental European cities and the various UK spots.

All dates are naturally subject to change.

 

 

Alfie Boe – Jean Valjean

Valjean vet Alfie Boe will appear on the following dates (in 2024 and into 2025):

  • Belfast: 19, 20 and 21 Sep at 7.30pm and 25, 26, 27 and 28 Sep at 7.30pm
  • Glasgow: 3 and 4 Oct at 7.30pm, 5 Oct at 2pm, 6 Oct at 6.30pm
  • Sheffield: 10 and 11 Oct at 7.30pm, 12 Oct at 2.30pm, 13 Oct at 6pm
  • Aberdeen: 17 and 18 Oct at 7.30pm, 19 Oct at 2pm
  • Manchester: 27 Dec at 7.30pm, 28 Dec at 2pm, 29 Dec at 1pm
  • Newcastle: 2 and 3 at Jan 7.30pm, 4 Jan at 1pm, 5 Jan at 6.30pm

Michael Ball – Javert

Ball willl reunite with Boe for the following dates (in 2024 and into 2025):

  • Belfast: 19, 20 and 21 Sep at 7.30pm and 25, 26, 27 and 28 Sep at 7.30pm
  • Glasgow: 3 and 4 Oct at 7.30pm, 5 Oct at 2pm, 6 Oct at 6.30pm
  • Sheffield: 10 and 11 Oct at 7.30pm, 12 Oct at 2.30pm, 13 Oct at 6pm
  • Aberdeen: 17 and 18 Oct at 7.30pm, 19 Oct at 2pm
  • Manchester: 27 Dec at 7.30pm, 28 Dec at 2pm, 29 Dec at 1pm
  • Newcastle: 2 and 3 Jan 7.30pm, 4 Jan at 1pm, 5 Jan at 6.30pm

Killian Donnelly – Jean Valjean 

Donnelly has a variety of UK and European dates to his name (in 2024 and into 2025):

UK:

  • Belfast: 21 and 28 Sep at 2.30pm, 24 Sep at 7.30pm
  • Glasgow: 5 Oct at 7.30pm, 6 Oct at 1pm
  • Sheffield: 12 Oct at 7.30pm, 13 Oct at 1pm
  • Aberdeen: 19 Oct at 7.30pm, 20 Oct at 1pm
  • Manchester: 26 and 28 Dec at 7.30pm, 27 Dec at 2pm, 29 Dec at 6.30pm
  • Newcastle: 4 Jan at 7.30pm, 5 Jan at 12.30pm

Continental Europe:

  • Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg: 25 October – 27 October 2024
  • Geneva, Switzerland: 30 October – 3 November 2024
  • Zurich, Switzerland: 19 December – 22 December 2024
  • Trieste, Italy: 7 November – 11 November 2024
  • Milan, Italy: 14 November – 24 November 2024
  • Copenhagen, Denmark: 27 November – 1 December 2024
  • Oslo, Norway: 5 December – 8 December 2024

Bradley Jaden – Javert

Jaden is doing a whole host of UK and European dates in 2024 and into 2025!

UK:

  • Belfast: 21 and 28 Sep at 2.30pm, 24 Sep at 7.30pm
  • Glasgow: 5 Oct at 7.30pm, 6 Oct at 1pm
  • Sheffield: 12 Oct at 7.30pm, 13 Oct at 1pm
  • Aberdeen: 19 Oct at 7.30pm, 20 Oct at 1pm
  • Manchester: 26 and 28 Dec at 7.30pm, 27 Dec at 2pm, 29 Dec at 6.30pm
  • Newcastle: 4 Jan at 7.30pm, 5 Jan at 12.30pm

Continental Europe:

  • Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg: 25 October – 27 October 2024
  • Geneva, Switzerland: 30 October – 3 November 2024
  • Zurich, Switzerland: 19 December – 22 December 2024
  • Trieste, Italy: 7 November – 11 November 2024
  • Milan, Italy: 14 November – 24 November 2024
  • Copenhagen, Denmark: 27 November – 1 December 2024
  • Oslo, Norway: 5 December – 8 December 2024
  • Gothenburg, Sweden: 16 January – 19 January 2025
  • Stockholm, Sweden: 23 January – 26 January 2025
  • Malmö, Sweden: 30 January – 2 February 2025
  • Amsterdam, Netherlands: 13 February – 16 February 2025

Peter Jöback – Jean Valjean 

Jöback will be appearing on the following dates across Europe in 2025:

  • Gothenburg: 16-19 Jan 2025
  • Stockholm: 23 – 26 January 2025
  • Malmo: 30 January – 2 February 2025

Milan van Waardenburg – Jean Valjean:

  • Amsterdam: 13-16 February 2025

Channah Hewitt – Fantine

Hewitt’s dates are as follows in 2024 – further Fantine casting may be revealed for alternative dates

  • Belfast: 19 September – 28 September 2024
  • Glasgow: 3 October – 6 October 2024
  • Sheffield: 10 October – 13 October 2024
  • Aberdeen: 17 October – 20 October 2024

Gavin Lee – Thénardier

Lee will appear at the following: in 2024 and 2025:

  • Belfast: 19 September – 28 September 2024
  • Glasgow: 3 October – 6 October 2024
  • Sheffield: 10 October – 13 October 2024
  • Aberdeen: 17 October – 20 October 2024
  • Manchester: 26 December – 29 December 2024
  • Newcastle: 2 January – 5 January 2025

Bonnie Langford – Madame Thénardier

Langford’s dates are all of the following performances:

  • Belfast: 19 September – 28 September 2024
  • Glasgow: 3 October – 6 October 2024
  • Sheffield: 10 October – 13 October 2024
  • Aberdeen: 17 October – 20 October 2024
  • Manchester: 26 December – 29 December 2024
  • Newcastle: 2 January – 5 January 2025

Emily Bautista – Éponine

Bautista will appear at the UK performances in:

  • Belfast: 19 September – 28 September 2024
  • Glasgow: 3 October – 6 October 2024
  • Sheffield: 10 October – 13 October 2024
  • Aberdeen: 17 October – 20 October 2024

Éponine casting for Manchester and Newcastle performances will be announced soon

Beatrice Penny-Touré – Cosette 

Penny-Touré will tackle the role in the UK and across Europe, performing in:

UK:

  • Belfast: 19 September – 28 September 2024
  • Glasgow: 3 October – 6 October 2024
  • Sheffield: 10 October – 13 October 2024
  • Aberdeen: 17 October – 20 October 2024
  • Manchester: 26 December – 29 December 2024
  • Newcastle: 2 January – 5 January 2025

Continental Europe:

  • Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg: 25 October – 27 October 2024
  • Trieste, Italy: 7 November – 11 November 2024
  • Milan, Italy: 14 November – 24 November 2024

Jac Yarrow – Marius 

Yarrow is scheduled to play all performances at the following locations:

  • Belfast: 19 September – 28 September 2024
  • Glasgow: 3 October – 6 October 2024
  • Sheffield: 10 October – 13 October 2024
  • Aberdeen: 17 October – 20 October 2024
  • Manchester: 26 December – 29 December 2024
  • Newcastle: 2 January – 5 January 2025

James D Gish – Enjolras

Gish is taking on the following dates: 

  • Belfast: 19 September – 28 September 2024
  • Glasgow: 3 October – 6 October 2024
  • Sheffield: 10 October – 13 October 2024
  • Aberdeen: 17 October – 20 October 2024
  • Manchester: 26 December – 29 December 2024
  • Newcastle: 2 January – 5 January 2025

Jeremy Secomb – The Bishop of Digne

Secomb will perform at the following locations:

  • Belfast: 19 September – 28 September 2024
  • Glasgow: 3 October – 6 October 2024
  • Sheffield: 10 October – 13 October 2024
  • Aberdeen: 17 October – 20 October 2024
  • Manchester: 26 December – 29 December 2024
  • Newcastle: 2 January – 5 January 2025

Any further lead casting will be revealed over the coming weeks and months.

