Les Misérables arena tour – cast dates and performers for European shows confirmed

The eagerly-anticipated Les MIsérables arena tour is now in rehearsals ahead of initial performances in Belfast!
A major celebration of the iconic musical (which is due to celebrate its 40th anniversary next year), the arena tour will be stopping off in UK cities before visiting further European countries over the next few months, before heading across multiple continents. Think of it like the Eras Tour but for fans of iconic musical theatre.
With that in mind (and bear in mind all dates are subject to change), here are the dates that all the principal performers are performing at, across both continental European cities and the various UK spots.
All dates are naturally subject to change.
Alfie Boe – Jean Valjean
Valjean vet Alfie Boe will appear on the following dates (in 2024 and into 2025):
Belfast: 19, 20 and 21 Sep at 7.30pm and 25, 26, 27 and 28 Sep at 7.30pm
Glasgow: 3 and 4 Oct at 7.30pm, 5 Oct at 2pm, 6 Oct at 6.30pm
Sheffield: 10 and 11 Oct at 7.30pm, 12 Oct at 2.30pm, 13 Oct at 6pm
Aberdeen: 17 and 18 Oct at 7.30pm, 19 Oct at 2pm
Manchester: 27 Dec at 7.30pm, 28 Dec at 2pm, 29 Dec at 1pm
Newcastle: 2 and 3 at Jan 7.30pm, 4 Jan at 1pm, 5 Jan at 6.30pm
Michael Ball – Javert
Ball willl reunite with Boe for the following dates (in 2024 and into 2025):
Belfast: 19, 20 and 21 Sep at 7.30pm and 25, 26, 27 and 28 Sep at 7.30pm
Glasgow: 3 and 4 Oct at 7.30pm, 5 Oct at 2pm, 6 Oct at 6.30pm
Sheffield: 10 and 11 Oct at 7.30pm, 12 Oct at 2.30pm, 13 Oct at 6pm
Aberdeen: 17 and 18 Oct at 7.30pm, 19 Oct at 2pm
Manchester: 27 Dec at 7.30pm, 28 Dec at 2pm, 29 Dec at 1pm
Newcastle: 2 and 3 Jan 7.30pm, 4 Jan at 1pm, 5 Jan at 6.30pm
Killian Donnelly – Jean Valjean
Donnelly has a variety of UK and European dates to his name (in 2024 and into 2025):
UK:
Belfast: 21 and 28 Sep at 2.30pm, 24 Sep at 7.30pm
Glasgow: 5 Oct at 7.30pm, 6 Oct at 1pm
Sheffield: 12 Oct at 7.30pm, 13 Oct at 1pm
Aberdeen: 19 Oct at 7.30pm, 20 Oct at 1pm
Manchester: 26 and 28 Dec at 7.30pm, 27 Dec at 2pm, 29 Dec at 6.30pm
Newcastle: 4 Jan at 7.30pm, 5 Jan at 12.30pm
Continental Europe:
Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg: 25 October – 27 October 2024
Geneva, Switzerland: 30 October – 3 November 2024
Zurich, Switzerland: 19 December – 22 December 2024
Trieste, Italy: 7 November – 11 November 2024
Milan, Italy: 14 November – 24 November 2024
Copenhagen, Denmark: 27 November – 1 December 2024
Oslo, Norway: 5 December – 8 December 2024
Bradley Jaden – Javert
Jaden is doing a whole host of UK and European dates in 2024 and into 2025!
UK:
Belfast: 21 and 28 Sep at 2.30pm, 24 Sep at 7.30pm
Glasgow: 5 Oct at 7.30pm, 6 Oct at 1pm
Sheffield: 12 Oct at 7.30pm, 13 Oct at 1pm
Aberdeen: 19 Oct at 7.30pm, 20 Oct at 1pm
Manchester: 26 and 28 Dec at 7.30pm, 27 Dec at 2pm, 29 Dec at 6.30pm
Newcastle: 4 Jan at 7.30pm, 5 Jan at 12.30pm
Continental Europe:
Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg: 25 October – 27 October 2024
Geneva, Switzerland: 30 October – 3 November 2024
Zurich, Switzerland: 19 December – 22 December 2024
Trieste, Italy: 7 November – 11 November 2024
Milan, Italy: 14 November – 24 November 2024
Copenhagen, Denmark: 27 November – 1 December 2024
Oslo, Norway: 5 December – 8 December 2024
Gothenburg, Sweden: 16 January – 19 January 2025
Stockholm, Sweden: 23 January – 26 January 2025
Malmö, Sweden: 30 January – 2 February 2025
Amsterdam, Netherlands: 13 February – 16 February 2025
Peter Jöback – Jean Valjean
Jöback will be appearing on the following dates across Europe in 2025:
Gothenburg: 16-19 Jan 2025
Stockholm: 23 – 26 January 2025
Malmo: 30 January – 2 February 2025
Milan van Waardenburg – Jean Valjean:
Amsterdam: 13-16 February 2025
Channah Hewitt – Fantine
Hewitt’s dates are as follows in 2024 – further Fantine casting may be revealed for alternative dates
Belfast: 19 September – 28 September 2024
Glasgow: 3 October – 6 October 2024
Sheffield: 10 October – 13 October 2024
Aberdeen: 17 October – 20 October 2024
Gavin Lee – Thénardier
Lee will appear at the following: in 2024 and 2025:
Belfast: 19 September – 28 September 2024
Glasgow: 3 October – 6 October 2024
Sheffield: 10 October – 13 October 2024
Aberdeen: 17 October – 20 October 2024
Manchester: 26 December – 29 December 2024
Newcastle: 2 January – 5 January 2025
Bonnie Langford – Madame Thénardier
Langford’s dates are all of the following performances:
Belfast: 19 September – 28 September 2024
Glasgow: 3 October – 6 October 2024
Sheffield: 10 October – 13 October 2024
Aberdeen: 17 October – 20 October 2024
Manchester: 26 December – 29 December 2024
Newcastle: 2 January – 5 January 2025
Emily Bautista – Éponine
Bautista will appear at the UK performances in:
Belfast: 19 September – 28 September 2024
Glasgow: 3 October – 6 October 2024
Sheffield: 10 October – 13 October 2024
Aberdeen: 17 October – 20 October 2024
Éponine casting for Manchester and Newcastle performances will be announced soon
Beatrice Penny-Touré – Cosette
Penny-Touré will tackle the role in the UK and across Europe, performing in:
UK:
Belfast: 19 September – 28 September 2024
Glasgow: 3 October – 6 October 2024
Sheffield: 10 October – 13 October 2024
Aberdeen: 17 October – 20 October 2024
Manchester: 26 December – 29 December 2024
Newcastle: 2 January – 5 January 2025
Continental Europe:
Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg: 25 October – 27 October 2024
Trieste, Italy: 7 November – 11 November 2024
Milan, Italy: 14 November – 24 November 2024
Jac Yarrow – Marius
Yarrow is scheduled to play all performances at the following locations:
Belfast: 19 September – 28 September 2024
Glasgow: 3 October – 6 October 2024
Sheffield: 10 October – 13 October 2024
Aberdeen: 17 October – 20 October 2024
Manchester: 26 December – 29 December 2024
Newcastle: 2 January – 5 January 2025
James D Gish – Enjolras
Gish is taking on the following dates:
Belfast: 19 September – 28 September 2024
Glasgow: 3 October – 6 October 2024
Sheffield: 10 October – 13 October 2024
Aberdeen: 17 October – 20 October 2024
Manchester: 26 December – 29 December 2024
Newcastle: 2 January – 5 January 2025
Jeremy Secomb – The Bishop of Digne
Secomb will perform at the following locations:
Belfast: 19 September – 28 September 2024
Glasgow: 3 October – 6 October 2024
Sheffield: 10 October – 13 October 2024
Aberdeen: 17 October – 20 October 2024
Manchester: 26 December – 29 December 2024
Newcastle: 2 January – 5 January 2025
Any further lead casting will be revealed over the coming weeks and months.