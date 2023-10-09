Dates and venues for Les Misérables arena world tour announced

Initial dates and venues have been revealed for the world tour of Les Misérables the Arena Spectacular.

The production will have an extraordinary new design specifically created for arenas (and large theatres) with audiences of between 3,000 to 5,000. A UK company of over 110 actors, musicians and crew will feature, with guest stars appearing at various stops. It is expanded from the concert staging of the show seen in the West End, where it played across 2019.

The long-running musical is based on the novel by Victor Hugo and features music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. It tells the tale of a former convict who tries to find salvation in revolutionary France.

The tour will open at the SSE Arena Belfast on 19 September 2024, where it will play until 28 September 2024. Following Belfast, the production will play limited dates at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro Arena from 3 to 6 October, Sheffield’s Utilita Arena from 10 to 13 October and Aberdeen’s P & J Live Arena from 17 to 20 October.

It will then commence its European leg in Luxembourg from 25 to 27 October, followed by Geneva, Trieste, Milan, Copenhagen, Oslo and Zurich. Its final UK dates will be in Manchester at the AO Arena on 26 to 29 December and at the Utilita Arena, Newcastle from 2 to 5 January 2025 before moving on to Sweden, Australia, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea.

Tickets go on general sale Thursday 12 October 2023 for the UK dates and some European dates. Priority booking will be available from tomorrow. The concert will run throughout the upcoming 40th anniversary celebrations for the musical in 2025. After that, it will play both North and South America.

Cameron Mackintosh said today: “I’m thrilled to announce the initial venues where this spectacular production of Les Misérables will run. This much-anticipated world tour will be a unique opportunity for many celebrated performers to play their favourite roles for short periods in different parts of the world, so fans will get the chance to see their favourite stars (and mine!) in their favourite musical.

“Over the show’s nearly 40 years existence, it has also proved to be the launch pad for an extraordinary list of stars around the world, in many different languages and countries. Both the show and the score of Les Mis continues to win poll after poll around the world as the public’s favourite musical of all time, containing so many of the most memorable and beloved songs ever written for the musical theatre. The euphoria of the cast reunion performances of Miz are legendary and always prove a sell-out, so I look forward to this unique event being the ultimate demonstration of “Do You Hear The People Sing” ever!”