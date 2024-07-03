Les Misérables arena tour announces further casting

Further casting has been revealed for Les Misérables the Arena Spectacular.

The production will have a new design specifically created for arenas (and large theatres) with audiences of between 3,000 to 5,000. A UK company of over 110 actors, musicians and crew will feature, with guest stars appearing at various stops. It is expanded from the concert staging of the show seen in the West End, where it played across 2019.

The long-running musical is based on the novel by Victor Hugo and features music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. It tells the tale of a former convict who tries to find salvation in revolutionary France.

As announced, for UK dates, Alfie Boe and Killian Donnelly will share the role of Jean Valjean and Michael Ball and Bradley Jaden will share the role of Javert in the UK. Donnelly and Jaden will also appear in Luxembourg, Switzerland, Italy, Denmark and Norway on the dates above. Peter Jöback will be performing for three Swedish dates.

Joining them and revealed today are Bonnie Langford as Madame Thénardier, Gavin Lee as Thénardier, Jac Yarrow as Marius, Beatrice Penny-Touré as Cosette, Channah Hewitt as Fantine, James D Gish as Enjolras and Jeremy Secomb as Bishop of Digne, leading a cast and orchestra of over 65. Further casting is to be announced soon.

The tour will open at the SSE Arena Belfast on 19 September 2024, where it will play until 28 September 2024. Following Belfast, the production will play limited dates at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro Arena from 3 to 6 October, Sheffield’s Utilita Arena from 10 to 13 October and Aberdeen’s P and J Live Arena from 17 to 20 October.

It will then commence its European leg in Luxembourg from 25 to 27 October, followed by Geneva (30 October to 3 November), Trieste (7 to 11 November), Milan (14 to 24 November), Copenhagen (27 November to 1 December), Oslo (5 to 8 December) and Zurich (19 to 22 December). Its final UK dates will be in Manchester at the AO Arena on 26 to 29 December and at the Utilita Arena, Newcastle from 2 to 5 January 2025 before moving on to Sweden (16 January to 2 February), Australia, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea. New seats have been added in all cities, plus an extra performance in Manchester

Tickets are on general sale now for the UK and European dates. The concert will run throughout the upcoming 40th anniversary celebrations for the musical in 2025. After that, it will play both North and South America.

The UK dates are as follows:

Ball will appear in:

Belfast: 19, 20 and 21 Sep at 7.30pm and 25, 26, 27 and 28 Sep at 7.30pm

Glasgow: 3 and 4 Oct at 7.30pm, 5 Oct at 2pm, 6 Oct at 6.30pm

Sheffield: 10 and 11 Oct at 7.30pm, 12 Oct at 2.30pm, 13 Oct at 6pm

Aberdeen: 17 and 18 Oct at 7.30pm, 19 Oct at 2pm

Manchester: 27 Dec at 7.30pm, 28 Dec at 2pm, 29 Dec at 1pm

Boe will appear in:

Belfast: 19, 20 and 21 Sep at 7.30pm and 25, 26, 27 and 28 Sep at 7.30pm

Glasgow: 3 and 4 Oct at 7.30pm, 5 Oct at 2pm, 6 Oct at 6.30pm

Sheffield: 10 and 11 Oct at 7.30pm, 12 Oct at 2.30pm, 13 Oct at 6pm

Aberdeen: 17 and 18 Oct at 7.30pm, 19 Oct at 2pm

Manchester: 27 Dec at 7.30pm, 28 Dec at 2pm, 29 Dec at 1pm

Donnelly will appear in::

Belfast: 21 and 28 Sep at 2.30pm, 24 Sep at 7.30pm

Glasgow: 5 Oct at 7.30pm, 6 Oct at 1pm

Sheffield: 12 Oct at 7.30pm, 13 Oct at 1pm

Aberdeen: 19 Oct at 7.30pm, 20 Oct at 1pm

Manchester: 26 and 28 Dec at 7.30pm, 27 Dec at 2pm

Newcastle: 4 Jan at 7.30pm, 5 Jan at 12.30pm

Jaden will appear in::

Belfast: 21 and 28 Sep at 2.30pm, 24 Sep at 7.30pm

Glasgow: 5 Oct at 7.30pm, 6 Oct at 1pm

Sheffield: 12 Oct at 7.30pm, 13 Oct at 1pm

Aberdeen: 19 Oct at 7.30pm, 20 Oct at 1pm

Manchester: 26 and 28 Dec at 7.30pm, 27 Dec at 2pm

Newcastle: 4 Jan at 7.30pm, 5 Jan at 12.30pm