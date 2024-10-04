First look at Michael Ahomka-Lindsay and Eleanor Tomlinson in Reverberation

Production photos have been released of Reverberation, starring Eleanor Tomlinson and Michael Ahomka-Lindsay.

Written by Matthew López (The Inheritance, Some Like It Hot), the play is enjoying its European premiere at Bristol Old Vic this autumn.

First seen in Connecticut in 2015, the piece is re-imagined by López for the new run, with its backdrop moved across the Atlantic to London. It follows a man, Jonathan (Ahomka-Lindsay), who retreats into a digital bubble following a tragedy – until a neighbour upstairs upends his world.

Ahomka-Lindsay returns to Bristol Old Vic after playing David in Choir Boy in 2023. His other stage credits include Cabaret, Newsies, Legally Blonde and Rent.

Tomlinson recently played the role of Sylvie in Netflix’s One Day. Further screen credits include The Couple Next Door (Channel 4), The Outlaws, Poldark (BBC) and The Illusionist alongside Edward Norton, Jessica Biel and Paul Giamatti.

They’re joined in the cast by recent Mountview Academy graduate Jack Gibson, who will make his professional debut in the role of Wes.

Directed by Jack Sain, the creative team also includes Ti Green (Touching the Void), who returns to Bristol Old Vic to design, alongside sound designer Nicola T Chang (For Black Boys…), lighting designer Robbie Butler (The Glass Menagerie), video designer Daniel Denton (Misty) and intimacy co-ordinator Robbie Taylor Hunt (Red, White and Royal Blue).

Reverberation runs to 2 November 2024.