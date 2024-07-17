Bristol Old Vic reveals casting for Matthew Lopez’s Reverberation

The play has been re-imagined for its European premiere

Exclusive: Eleanor Tomlinson and Michael Ahomka-Lindsay will star in the European premiere of Matthew López’s Reverberation at Bristol Old Vic this autumn.

The play, first seen in Connecticut in 2015, is being re-imagined by López for the new run, with its backdrop moved across the Atlantic to London. It follows a man, Jonathan (Ahomka-Lindsay), who retreats into a digital bubble following a tragedy – until a neighbour upstairs upends his world.

Ahomka-Lindsay returns to Bristol Old Vic after playing David in Choir Boy in 2023. He’s currently appearing as Clifford Bradshaw in the award-winning Cabaret in the West End, while his other stage credits include Newsies, Legally Blonde and Rent.

Tomlinson recently played the role of Sylvie in Netflix’s One Day. Further screen credits include The Couple Next Door (Channel 4), The Outlaws, Poldark (BBC) and The Illusionist alongside Edward Norton, Jessica Biel and Paul Giamatti.

They’ll be joined in the cast by recent Mountview Academy graduate Jack Gibson, who will make his professional debut in the role of Wes.

Reverberation, which runs from 2 October to 2 November 2024, is directed by Jack Sain. The creative team also includes Ti Green (Touching the Void), who returns to Bristol Old Vic to design, alongside sound designer Nicola T Chang (For Black Boys…), lighting designer Robbie Butler (The Glass Menagerie), video designer Daniel Denton (Misty) and intimacy co-ordinator Robbie Taylor Hunt (Red, White and Royal Blue).

López wrote Reverberation three years prior to The Inheritance, which premiered at the Young Vic in 2018 before transferring to the West End and to Broadway.

He said today: “I am overjoyed to bring my play Reverberation to Bristol Old Vic under the direction of Jack Sain. In the years since the premiere of The Inheritance, the UK has become my creative and literal home. I am excited to be back in front of a British audience for my first UK-set play with this wonderful cast.”