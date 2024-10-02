Video

Trailer released for Robbie Williams’ monkey musical movie Better Man

Yes, you read that right

Alex Wood

| Nationwide |

2 October 2024

Better Man, © Paramount Pictures

What happens when you take a musical biopic and mash it up with Planet of the Apes? 

The result is probably something like Better Man, the new musical movie featuring the songs of Robbie Williams. Based on Williams’ colossal rise to fame and subsequent experiences, the film replaces the former Take That star with a simian stand-in.

Eschewing the normal biopic fare, this new film, from director Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman), will be released over the Christmas period.

Williams has released a featurette explaining the concept, below:

 

Better Man, © Paramount Pictures

