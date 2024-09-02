Exclusive: Moulin Rouge! reveals new West End company

Meet the new stars leading Moulin Rouge! the Musical in the West End.

The hit show, which continues its run at the Piccadilly Theatre in London, is based on the much-loved turn-of-the-century film about a Parisian courtesan who falls in love with a writer. It starred Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman. At the 74th Academy Awards it was nominated for eight Oscars, winning two.

From 14 October 2024, Natalie Kassanga (Dreamgirls, Crazy for You) will play Satine, while Dom Simpson (The Book of Mormon) will continue as Christian. Craig Ryder (Priscilla, Queen of the Desert) will take on the role of Harold Zidler, having previously covered the role.

Dex Lee (The Scottsboro Boys) joins the show as Toulouse-Lautrec, joining Ben Richards (Emmerdale) as the Duke, Ivan De Freitas (& Juliet) as Santiago and Charlotte Gooch (Dirty Dancing) as Nini.

Hannah Jay-Allan (Beautiful – The Carole King Musical) and Helen K Wint (Oklahoma!) will alternate the role of Arabia, and Matteo Johnson (Bat Out of Hell) will play Baby Doll, joining Bernadette Bangura (My Fair Lady) as La Chocolat, and Angela Marie Hurst (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) as Alternate Satine.

The full cast will also include Oliver Adam-Reynolds, Takaiyah Bailey, Erin Bell, Emily Bolland, Ross Chisari, Athena Collins, James Davies-Williams, Katie Deacon, Serenar Douch, Rola Elliott, Myles Hart, Grace Hawksworth, Maiya Hikasa, Melvin LeBlanc, Tom Mather, Kira McPherson, Paul Mukembo, Dean Read, Ben Rutter, Gavin Ryan, Mark Samaras, Jamie Shields, Catrin Thomas, Lindsey Tierney, Alex Tranter, Matt Trevorrow, Kevin Tristan, Ben Whitnall, and Sasha Woodward.

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! has a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine. The design team includes Derek McLane (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), and Sarah Cimino (make-up design). Casting is by Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher.

A touring production will also kick off in Edinburgh next spring – though casting for this has not yet been revealed.