Trailer released for Swan Lake IMAX ballet

It arrives in cinemas later this year

Exclusive: Get a look at the upcoming cinema release of Swan Lake.

Paris Opera, Pathé Live and IMAX have unveiled the final trailer for Rudolf Nureyev’s classic. The capture is the world’s first-ever Filmed For IMAX ballet.

The Paris Opera production was filmed over four days, two without an audience to allow cameras on stage.

It is led by Sae Eun Park as Odette/Odile, Paul Marque as Prince Siegfried, Pablo Legasa as Rothbart and Paris Opera Corps de Ballet. The Paris Opera Orchestra is conducted by Vello Pähn.

Swan Lake tells the story of Prince Siegfried who must choose a bride during his birthday celebrations. As he dreams of perfect love, he is reminded of his duties until he meets Odette, a princess who has transformed into a swan. True love, of course, can break the spell.

Swan Lake releases exclusively in IMAX locations worldwide on 8 November, and theatres everywhere on 10 November 10. Tickets available at swanlake.film.