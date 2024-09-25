Kiss Me, Kate with Stephanie J Block and Adrian Dunbar announces cinema release date

A filmed performance of Kiss Me, Kate is heading to cinemas across the UK and beyond in November.

The production, led by Stephanie J Block and Adrian Dunbar, enjoyed a limited run until 14 September 2024. It received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage when it first opened in June.

The Cole Porter musical has been filmed live at London’s Barbican Theatre during its last few weeks of performances.

It will be released in participating cinemas from 17 November 2024. Dunbar said: “I’m delighted that Kiss Me, Kate will continue its journey onto the big screen this November. We had a great three months at the Barbican and I thoroughly enjoyed treading the musical theatre boards for the first time.

“It’s exciting news that even more people will have the opportunity to see the show in cinemas across the UK, Ireland and beyond.”

Block added: “I had such a wonderful time performing at the Barbican this summer in Kiss Me, Kate. So, I’m delighted that the production was recorded for cinema release and will now be enjoyed by an even wider audience, including cinema goers in the USA.”

Dunbar, who became a fan favourite following his work in Line of Duty, is making his musical theatre debut as Fred Graham/Petruchio, while Tony Award winner Block, known for her appearances in Into the Woods, The Cher Show and 9 to 5, is making her West End debut as Lilli Vanessi/Katharine.

The cast also includes Charlie Stemp (Crazy for You) as Bill Calhoun/Lucentio, Georgina Onuorah (The Wizard of Oz) as Lois Lane/Bianca, WhatsOnStage Award winners Nigel Lindsay (An Enemy of the People) and Hammed Animashaun (A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as the famous gangster pairing in the show, and Peter Davison (Dr Who) as the General, alongside Josie Benson (as Hattie), Jack Butterworth (as Paul), Jude Owusu (as Harry Trevor/Baptista), Carl Au (as Hortensio/Ensemble), Jordan Crouch (as Gremio/Ensemble), Gary Milner (as Ralph/Ensemble) and James Hume (as Pops/Ensemble).

Completing the company are Alisha Capon, Shani Cantor, Maya de Faria, Amelia Kinu Muus, Jacqui Jameson, Lucas Koch, Alex Lodge, Nell Martin, Anna McGarahan, John Stacey and Harrison Wilde. Swings are Robin Kent, Barry Drummond, Emily Goodenough and Maddie Harper.

Directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, the musical showcases a score by Porter and a book by Sam and Bella Spewack. Notably, this revival reunites producing team members behind successful shows such as Anything Goes and A Strange Loop, both at the Barbican.

The creative team also includes Anthony Van Laast as choreographer, Michael Yeargan as set designer, Catherine Zuber as costume designer, Donald Holder as lighting designer, Adam Fisher as sound designer, and Stephen Ridley as music supervisor. Casting is by Serena Hill.

Hailed as Porter’s greatest musical comedy, Kiss Me, Kate follows the onstage and off-stage antics of a theatre company attempting to produce a musical adaptation of William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew. It includes numbers such as “Another Op’nin’, Another Show”, “Too Darn Hot”, “Tom, Dick or Harry” and “Brush Up Your Shakespeare”.