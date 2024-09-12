Wicked Part 2 announces new release date

The second installment of the upcoming Wicked movies has revealed a new release date.

Originally slated for 26 November 2025, the movie will now hit cinemas five days earlier on 21 November. The news was revealed on the official X account.

Wicked Part 2. November 21, 2025. pic.twitter.com/U5BOoGiCG6 — Wicked Movie (@wickedmovie) September 12, 2024

The first Wicked film is set to premiere later this year on 22 November. Leading the much-anticipated big-screen adaptation are Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda respectively. They are joined by Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, and Peter Dinklage as Dr Dillamond. Jon M Chu directs the two-part property.

Based on the hit novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, Wicked tells the story of two unlikely university friends in the land of Oz, one destined to become Glinda The Good and the other, the Wicked Witch of the West. Wicked writers Winnie Holzman (book) and Stephen Schwartz (score) are collaborating on the screenplay.

You can watch a trailer for part one below: