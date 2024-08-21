Video

New Wicked movie footage released as Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande celebrate friendship

We’ve heard it said that they came into each other’s lives for a reason

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| Nationwide |

21 August 2024

wicked (1)
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

A new video featurette has been released from the upcoming Wicked film.

Focusing on the ever-growing friendship between Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande); it combines clips from the movie, interviews with the stars, and a look behind-the-scenes of filming.

Joining Erivo and Grande in the much-anticipated big screen adaptation are Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, and Peter Dinklage as Dr Dillamond. Jon M Chu directs the two-part property.

Can’t get enough of Wicked? Watch a recently released introduction to Fiyero.

Part one bubbles into cinemas on 22 November, while part Two is slated for 26 November, 2025.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Exclusive prices in London Theatre Week!

MORE

Latest Videos

wicked (1)

New Wicked movie footage released as Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande celebrate friendship

We’ve heard it said that they came into each other’s lives for a reason