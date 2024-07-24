Video

Wicked movie releases new behind-the-scenes featurette

The countdown is on for the Wicked movie!

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande behind the scenes

Wicked has released a new featurette.

The film (first of two parts) will bubble into cinemas on November 22. Wicked will go up against Gladiator II.

The Wicked films star Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, and Peter Dinklage as Dr Dillamond. Jon M Chu directs the two-part property. Part Two is slated for November 26, 2025.

It is based on the hit novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, Wicked tells the story of two unlikely university friends in the land of Oz, one destined to become Glinda The Good and the other, the Wicked Witch of the West. Wicked writers Winnie Holzman (book) and Stephen Schwartz (score) are collaborating on the screenplay.

