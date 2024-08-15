Two Othello productions are set for cinema and streaming releases this autumn

Another chance to catch two very different versions of the Bard’s tragedy

Two separate productions of Othello are headed to the silver and the small screen, it has been announced today.

Firstly, the Shakespeare’s Globe production, which was staged at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse between January and April this year, will be screened nationwide (including selected Vue, Cineworld, Odeon and Everyman cinemas) from 30 September until 13 October 2024. This will mark the Globe’s first cinema broadcast since 2019.

Director Ola Ince’s production, which transported audiences from 16th-century Venice to modern-day London, received a positive review from WhatsOnStage, being hailed as “deeply affecting”.

Ince commented: “I’m enormously excited to share our production of Othello with audiences all around the UK. It’s a modern retelling for new and old Shakespeare enthusiasts framing the brutality of racism and misogyny with the most phenomenal bunch of actors. Expect Shakespeare’s brilliant tragedy with a modern psychological twist.”

The cast was led by Ken Nwosu as Othello, Ralph Davis as Iago and Poppy Gilbert as Desdemona, alongside Charlotte Bate, Sarah Cullum, Oli Higginson, David Hounslow, Maggie Musgrove, Ira Mandela Siobhan, Sam Swann, and Ché Walker.

In addition, Sinéad Rushe’s version, which ran at Riverside Studios last autumn and featured three onstage actors simultaneously playing the role of Iago, will be available to stream exclusively on Original Online next month.

The digital premiere for Original Online members is Friday 6 September at 5pm with a general release from Friday 27 September at 5pm.

Bridgerton star Martins Imhangbe took on the role of Othello for this production, alongside Rose Riley as Desdemona and Michael C Fox, Orlando James and Jeremy Neumark Jones collectively as Iago. Other cast members included Rachel Leah-Hosker and Ryan O’Doherty.