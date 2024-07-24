Molly Osborne to join Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal in Othello on Broadway

Molly Osborne will join Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal in a Broadway revival of Shakespeare’s Othello in the 2024-25 season.

The drama will be staged by Kenny Leon. It is expected to open in the spring of 2025. No further information has been revealed.

As previously announced, Washington will play the title role, with Gyllenhaal as Iago. West End vet Osborne, who will be Desdemona, played Tzeitel in Trevor Nunn’s production of Fiddler on the Roof and starred as Chana in the Menier Chocolate Factory production of Paula Vogel’s Indecent. She was most recently seen in the musical The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

Leon directed Washington in the 2010 revival of August Wilson’s Fences and the 2014 production of Lorraine Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun. Washington’s last Shakespeare production on Broadway was Julius Caesar; he also appeared in Coriolanus and Richard III at the Delacorte for the New York Shakespeare Festival. This will be Gyllenhaal’s first New York stage encounter with the Bard.

The last Broadway production of Othello was in 1982, with James Earl Jones and Christopher Plummer heading the cast. It had a starry Sam Gold-directed revival at New York Theatre Workshop, led by Daniel Oyelowo and Daniel Craig.