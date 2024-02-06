Abbie Budden to host WhatsOnStage Awards red carpet pre-show

This year we will be broadcasting live on TikTok for the first time as nominees and guests arrive for the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards.

To mark the occasion, TikTok star Abbie Budden will be on hosting duties for the pre-show celebrations on the red carpet outside The London Palladium.

The actor/creator made her professional stage debut last month in Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical, which received a favourable review and was described as “dark, rollicking and stylish”. Online, her comedy sketches have enjoyed viral success.

Ahead of the awards, Budden said: “I am so excited and honoured to be reporting live from the red carpet at the WhatsOnStage Awards for TikTok! These awards are all about celebrating audiences that go to the theatre across the country every night, many of whom now find their latest favourite shows via social media, and celebrating the immense talent across UK theatre.

“I’ll be at The London Palladium bringing you all the action – chatting to nominees and special guests as they arrive on the big night, you don’t want to miss it!”

This year’s awards ceremony, hosted by Melanie La Barrie and Bonnie Langford, will be the biggest yet. As well as winners being crowned, there’ll also be performances from hit shows and special surprises on the night.

The TikTok Live will be available to watch from around 6.30pm on Sunday 11 February ahead of the concert ceremony at 7pm. Follow WhatsOnStage on TikTok to stay notified and watch.

Remaining tickets to the WhatsOnStage Awards are available below.