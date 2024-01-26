The 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards: Everything you need to know

When and where?

For the first time in… well… forever, the WhatsOnStage Awards are heading to the iconic London Palladium, which has a seating capacity of over 2,200 and makes this our biggest ceremony in the company’s history (literally!). The event will be held on Sunday, 11 February at 7pm.

How can I follow on the day?

As always, there will be a number of ways to follow the awards on the big night…

You can grab the last remaining tickets for the event itself here and actually be there in the room where it happens – experiencing all the winners being crowned, alongside all the performances and special surprises first-hand!

Pre-Show

We’ll be announcing another first for the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards next week. So, keep an eye out for full details for the 2024 pre-show.

As per usual, we’re going to be live tweeting the event as it happens, with running commentary also embedded on the site. This will be the perfect place for immediate results, where you can find out who has taken home the coveted prizes. Follow @WhatsOnStage for all the live updates and don’t forget to use the hashtag #WOSAwards to join in with the conversation and to see some exciting glimpses behind-the-scenes.

Our Instagram feed will be filled to the brim with boomerangs, videos, photos and much more. Follow our Instagram story on the day and check out all our posts using the #WOSAwards hashtag for all the glitz and glamour.

Who’s hosting the awards?

We have two members of stage royalty hosting the concert ceremony this year! Melanie La Barrie, who has just completed her Broadway run in & Juliet and is about to star in the West End premiere of Hadestown, and Bonnie Langford, who was most recently seen in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends at the Gielgud, will be your glamorous guides for the evening. So, rest assured you’re in safe hands!

Who’s performing at the concert?

Performing alongside our 25-piece orchestra at The London Palladium will be representatives from the following shows:

Disney’s Newsies

Flowers for Mrs Harris

Guys and Dolls

La Cage aux Folles

Next to Normal

Operation Mincemeat

The Sound of Music

And if that wasn’t enough, there’ll also be an exclusive world premiere performance from an upcoming show and three specially curated numbers, brimming with surprise guests.

Who’s nominated this year?

The 2024 nominees were revealed by The Time Traveller’s Wife stars Hiba Elchikhe and Tim Mahendran on stage at the West End’s Apollo Theatre on 7 December 2023. You can check out the nominations announcement below:

There are a total of 24 categories at the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical, Best New Play, Best Musical Revival, Best Play Revival, Best Off-West End Production, Best Regional Production, Best Concert Event, Best West End Show, Best Performer in a Musical, Best Supporting Performer in a Musical, Best Performer in a Play, Best Supporting Performer in a Play, Best Professional Debut Performance, Best Takeover Performance, Best Direction, Best Choreography, Best Set Design, Best Costume Design, Best Lighting Design, Best Sound Design, Best Video Design, Best Musical Direction/Supervision, Best Casting Direction and Best Graphic Design.

In addition, our 2024 recipient for Services to UK Theatre will also be revealed on the night.

Read the full list of 2024 nominees here.

How should I prepare?

Follow us on all our social channels! Whether you are with us in person or following online, prepare for a night of fanfare, frolics and fun with a wealth of surprises and special performances, as well as winners voted for by yourselves, our loyal WhatsOnStage readers. Keep your eye on our site, YouTube and social channels in the aftermath of the ceremony for all the exclusive highlights. And if you have a ticket, we’ll see you there on the big night!