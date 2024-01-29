Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick discuss bringing Plaza Suite to the West End

The duo star in the hit production of Neil Simon’s classic

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have brought a taste of New York to London for the West End run of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite, directed by John Benjamin Hickey.

As part of their gala night yesterday, the duo had a chat with WhatsOnStage about the revival, the experiences with UK audiences and, of all things, why they love the London transport system.

You can watch the full video below:

The production runs until the freshly extended 13 April at the Savoy Theatre, with tickets on sale now.