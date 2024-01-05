Full cast announced for Plaza Suite with Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker in the West End

Full casting has been announced for West End transfer of Neil Simon’s comedy classic, Plaza Suite, which will also run a ticket lottery for the duration of its run.

The show is led by two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick and two-time Emmy Award winner Sarah Jessica Parker. The production, directed by Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey, is set for a strictly limited run at the Savoy Theatre, playing from 15 January to 31 March 2024.

A limited number of £40 tickets will be up for grabs for every performance through an online weekly lottery. Aside from the first week of performances, this lottery will take place every Monday on the production’s website. At every performance, ten tickets – located predominantly on the front row of the stalls – will be available.

Joining the two leads will be Rohit Gokani as The Waiter, Charlie Oscar as Jean McCormack / Mimsey Hubley and Eric Sirakian as Bellhop / Boden Eisler. The company will also include Nick Barclay (standby Sam Nash / Jesse Kiplinger / Roy Hubley), Caroline Sheen (standby Karen Nash / Muriel Tate / Norma Hubley), Jamie Coyne (understudy Bellhop / The Waiter / Boden Eisler) and Hannah Morrison (understudy Jean McCormack / Mimsey Hubley).

In New York, Plaza Suite broke several box office records during its 19-week run at the Hudson Theatre and became the third-highest grossing play revival in Broadway history.

The creative team behind the scenes includes two-time Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty (set design), Tony Award winner Jane Greenwood (costume design), five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt (lighting design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (sound design), Tony Award winner Marc Shaiman (incidental music), and Jim Carnahan (casting director).

Plaza Suite is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Hal Luftig, along with James L Nederlander, Douglas L Meyer, Elizabeth Armstrong, Hunter Arnold, Caitlin Clements, Eilene Davidson Productions, Jeffrey Finn, Terry Schnuck, Smith and Brant Theatricals, Sherry and Kirk Wright, and Mike Isaacson.