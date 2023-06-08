Plaza Suite with Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker to run in the West End

Plaza Suite with Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick will run in the West End next spring.

Marking Parker’s West End debut, the production is directed by Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey. Neil Simon’s show follows three different couples appearing in the same hotel room – with Parker and Broderick playing each couple.

The show will play a limited season at the Savoy Theatre from 15 January to 31 March 2024 with tickets on sale in September 2023.

The creative team includes two-time Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty (set design), Tony Award winner Jane Greenwood (costume design), five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt (lighting design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (sound design), Tony Award winner Marc Shaiman (incidental music), and Jim Carnahan (casting director).

The piece originally ran on Broadway during the city’s last season, becoming the third-highest grossing play revival in Broadway history during its limited 19-week engagement. You can read our review of the Broadway run here.