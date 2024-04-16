Watch our Olivier Awards 2024 highlights with Sarah Snook, Nicole Scherzinger, Andrew Scott and more

Oh, what a night at the Royal Albert Hall!

Yesterday WhatsOnStage attended the 2024 Olivier Awards at the iconic Royal Albert Hall, where we were on hand to greet and chat to the freshly crowned winners.

The evening saw Jamie Lloyd’s production of Sunset Boulevard pick up a staggering seven awards in total (including Best Musical Revival), while James Graham’s Dear England was named Best New Play, the Andrew Scott-led staging of Vanya received Best Revival, Stranger Things: The First Shadow grabbed Best New Entertainment and SpitLip’s Operation Mincemeat took home the coveted prize of Best New Musical.

You can read the full list of 2024 winners here.

Check out our interviews with the likes of Sarah Snook (Best Actress), Nicole Scherzinger (Best Actress in a Musical), Mark Gatiss (Best Actor), Tom Francis (Best Actor in a Musical) and more in the video below:

You can also read managing editor Alex Wood’s top five shocks, surprises and delightful moments from last night’s ceremony here.