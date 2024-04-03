Watch our Olivier Awards 2024 winner predictions

The big night is less than two weeks away

The Olivier Awards 2024 are set to take place on Sunday, 14 April at the iconic Royal Albert Hall, hosted for a second consecutive year by Hannah Waddingham.

As anticipation builds for the event, we thought we’d take the opportunity to get together as the WhatsOnStage editorial team to give our humble predictions on how things may (or may not) play out at this year’s ceremony.

From performance and technical categories to show categories, we’ve covered a selection of the hotly contested awards in the video below:

You can also read the full list of nominees here, as well as Sarah Crompton’s views on the 2024 nominations here.