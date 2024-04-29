The Baker’s Wife musical to receive London revival

The Stephen Schwartz and Joseph Stein cult classic will be staged at the Menier Chocolate Factory this summer

The Menier Chocolate Factory has announced a new production of The Baker’s Wife – the first major UK revival since its 1989 West End premiere.

Featuring a score by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin) and a book by Joseph Stein (Fiddler on the Roof), the musical is set in a provincial French village, where the arrival of a new Baker and his younger wife turns it upside down. It is based on the 1938 French film La Femme du Boulanger by Marcel Pagnol and Jean Giono.

Gordon Greenberg, who has recently directed The Heart of Rock and Roll on Broadway, will helm the production that will also feature choreography by WhatsOnStage Award winner Matt Cole, designs by Paul Farnsworth, lighting by Paul Anderson, musical supervision and orchestrations by Stuart Morley and musical direction by Dustin Conrad.

Casting will be revealed in due course.

The Baker’s Wife will run from 6 July to 14 September 2024, with a press night set for 17 July.