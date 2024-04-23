Alex Newell and Jac Yarrow discuss bringing Pippin to the West End

The anniversary concert staging of Stephen Schwartz and Roger O Hirson’s Pippin is coming next week – and now you can take a peek at rehearsals!

The show will play on 29 and 30 April at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, while appearing in the concert are Alex Newell (Shucked) as the Leading Player, alongside Patricia Hodge, playing the role of Berthe. In a nod to the show’s history, Hodge created the role of Catherine in the original 1973 West End premiere of Pippin, directed by Bob Fosse.

Playing Catherine this time around is WhatsOnStage Award winner Lucie Jones (Wicked, Les Misérables, Waitress), while Charlemagne is played by WhatsOnStage and Olivier Award nominee Cedric Neal (Guys and Dolls).

Two more WhatsOnStage Award nominees flesh out the lead cast. Taking on the title role in the concert is Jac Yarrow (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), while Zizi Strallen (Cake, Mary Poppins) is Fastrada.

Further cast includes Ryan Heenan as Theo and Idriss Kargbo as Lewis, while Amonik Melaco, Jak Allen-Anderson, Sally Frith and Gleanne Purcell-Brown appear as the four Players.

You can watch Newell and Yarrow discuss the show here:

Directed by Jonathan O’Boyle, the show is choreographed by Joanna Goodwin, with musical direction by Chris Ma, set and costume design by Polly Sullivan, lighting by Jamie Platt, sound by Adam Fisher, orchestrations by Simon Nathan (based on original orchestration by Larry Hochman), casting by Jane Deitch and production by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and Carter Dixon McGill Productions.

Tickets are on sale below.