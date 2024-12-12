Mrs President historical drama to premiere in London

A new historical drama will open at Charing Cross Theatre early next year.

Mrs President explores Mary Todd Lincoln’s turbulent life, grief, and legacy as the first lady.

Written by John Ransom Phillips, it will be directed by Bronagh Lagan (Cruise), and run at Charing Cross Theatre from 31 January to 16 March. An official opening is set for 4 February.

Phillips said: “I am thrilled for London audiences to experience Mary Lincoln’s powerful and poignant story. Her journey through unimaginable loss, resilience, and self-discovery is both timeless and profoundly human. This is an opportunity to see her not as history has often misjudged her, but as a multifaceted, courageous woman who fought to reclaim her identity in the face of overwhelming tragedy.”

Miriam Grace Edwards (One of the Boys, Romeo and Juliet) and Sam Jenkins-Shaw (The King and I, Twelfth Night) are set to star.

The brand-new production will feature set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, lighting design by Derek Anderson, sound design by Sonum Batra, video design by Matt Powell and production management by Dan Weager. General management is by Katy Lipson and Kirstie Winsen for ARIA Entertainment. Mrs President is produced by the Art Pond Foundation.

Lagan commented: “I am delighted to be directing the London premiere of Mrs President. The story feels especially important given today’s polarised political climate. Mary Lincoln’s journey—navigating intense public scrutiny while balancing her roles as wife, mother, and political figure—resonates powerfully. Her strength and vulnerability challenge us to rethink how society and media portray women, highlighting the human cost of leadership and the resilience required to endure it.”

Edwards added: “What I love about the play is that it gives Mary Todd Lincoln a voice. Like so many women throughout history, she was silenced, her legacy is one of shame, insanity, hysteria and mental illness. The play allows her to tell her side of the story, inviting the audience to consider her grief, the love that she had for her family – we see a human being who’s life has been torn apart rather than simply ‘an insane woman thrown into an asylum’. It’s an honour to have the opportunity to play her.”