A Knight’s Tale The Musical to receive world premiere in 2025

The world premiere production of A Knight’s Tale The Musical will be staged in Manchester next year!

Based on the 2001 Columbia Pictures film written and directed by Brian Helgeland (which starred Heath Ledger and Paul Bettany), it has been adapted for the stage by Brona C Titley (Spitting Image) and will be helmed by Rachel Kavanaugh (The Great British Bake Off Musical) and choreographed by WhatsOnStage Award winner Matt Cole (Disney’s Newsies). It will also feature a score of chart-topping hits.

A Knight’s Tale follows William Thatcher, a 14th-century peasant squire who breaks all the rules when he passes himself off as a nobleman in the hopes of becoming the world champion of jousting.

Helgeland commented: “Over 20 years ago, I had the time of my life surrounded by a supreme cast and crew making a film we all fell in love with while we were joyfully making it. Sitting at a recent readthrough of the stage version, fashioned by Rachel Kavanaugh and Brona C Titley, I could feel that same joy and love emerging. I am grateful for the new life they are creating and very eager to see it in all its fully staged glory.”

Titley added: “When I saw A Knight’s Tale the movie in 2001, I knew it was an instant classic. Upon innumerable rewatches, I can confirm… it still is! Adapting it for the stage has been more fun than I ever thought possible to have at work. This show is a sexy, silly, jousty, dancey, romance-y, musical extravaganza! It’s been one of the most fulfilling jobs of my career so far, and that was even before I met the incredible director, and team of legends that are working together to make it an unforgettable night out. I hope audiences love it as much as I do – do not miss this joyous, dizzy ride people!”

Finally, Kavanaugh said: “I am beyond excited to be directing Brona’s brilliant and hilarious stage adaptation of Brian’s groundbreaking film. With a score of well loved rock and pop bangers, jousting, dancing, adventure and romance, I hope we can give the audience a knight to remember as we follow the journey of a thatcher’s son and find out if he really can ‘change his stars’.”

Casting by Lucy Casson (with children’s casting by Keston and Keston) will be announced in due course.

A Knight’s Tale The Musical is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment and Isobel David, by arrangement with Sony Pictures and Helgeland.

The production is set to open at Manchester Opera House on 11 April 2025 for a strictly limited run until 10 May 2025, with tickets going on sale on 1 August 2024.