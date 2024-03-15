Pippin anniversary concert moves dates and announces full casting

The anniversary concert staging of Stephen Schwartz and Roger O Hirson’s Pippin has announced a new date and venue, while also unveiling complete casting.

Due to artist availability, the show has had to nudge back performances until the 29 and 30 April. In addition, the concert will move its location across the West End, playing at Theatre Royal Drury Lane instead of The London Palladium. Existing ticket holders will be contacted by LW Theatres to confirm their seats for the new dates and venue.

Joining the previously revealed Tony Award-winner Alex Newell (Shucked) will be Olivier Award winner Patricia Hodge, playing the role of Berthe. In a nod to the show’s history, Hodge created the role of Catherine in the original 1973 West End premiere of Pippin, directed by Bob Fosse.

Playing Catherine this time around will be WhatsOnStage Award winner Lucie Jones (Wicked, Les Misérables, Waitress), while Charlemagne will be played by WhatsOnStage and Olivier Award nominee Cedric Neal (Guys and Dolls).

Two more WhatsOnStage Award nominees flesh out the lead cast. Taking on the title role in the concert will be Jac Yarrow (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), while Zizi Strallen (Cake, Mary Poppins) will play Fastrada.

Further cast includes Ryan Heenan as Theo and Idriss Kargbo as Lewis, while Amonik Melaco, Jak Allen-Anderson, Sally Frith and Gleanne Purcell-Brown will appear as the four Players.

Directed by Jonathan O’Boyle, the show is choreographed by Joanna Goodwin, with musical direction by Chris Ma, set and costume design by Polly Sullivan, lighting by Jamie Platt, sound by Adam Fisher, orchestrations by Simon Nathan (based on original orchestration by Larry Hochman), casting by Jane Deitch and production by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and Carter Dixon McGill Productions.