Alex Newell to star in Pippin anniversary concert at The London Palladium

Exclusive: A 50th anniversary concert of Pippin will run at The London Palladium this spring.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Roger O Hirson, the show includes classic songs such as “Corner of the Sky” and “Magic to Do.” It follows a young prince who is jettisoned into a world of war, royalty and treachery while on a quest for true happiness and fulfillment.

The concert features the Tony Award-winning star of Broadway’s Shucked, Alex Newell, as the Leading Player. Alongside Newell will be the London Musical Theatre Orchestra and a 50-strong choir.

The show will play on Monday 1 April and Tuesday 2 April, with tickets on sale now.

The creative team includes director Jonathan O’Boyle, musical director Chris Ma, and casting director Jane Deitch. Further star cast details will be announced soon.

