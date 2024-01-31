Alex Newell to star in Pippin anniversary concert at The London Palladium
Exclusive: A 50th anniversary concert of Pippin will run at The London Palladium this spring.
With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Roger O Hirson, the show includes classic songs such as “Corner of the Sky” and “Magic to Do.” It follows a young prince who is jettisoned into a world of war, royalty and treachery while on a quest for true happiness and fulfillment.
The concert features the Tony Award-winning star of Broadway’s Shucked, Alex Newell, as the Leading Player. Alongside Newell will be the London Musical Theatre Orchestra and a 50-strong choir.
The show will play on Monday 1 April and Tuesday 2 April, with tickets on sale now.
The creative team includes director Jonathan O’Boyle, musical director Chris Ma, and casting director Jane Deitch. Further star cast details will be announced soon.