Broadway hit Shucked will be adapted for the big screen.

Announced on stage during the show’s final performance in New York, the comedy will be made into a film by Mandalay Pictures, who have worked on the likes of Air, The Voices and Enemy at the Gates.

With a book by 2023 Tony Award nominee and Tony Award winner Robert Horn (who will now pen the screenplay), music and lyrics by 2023 Tony Award nominees and Drama Desk Award winners Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and direction by 2023 Tony Award nominee and three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien, the piece opened on Broadway last March. It will be hosted at a Cameron Mackintosh venue in London in the next year or so, according to reports in 2023.

Set in a rural community isolated from the world by a wall of economy-driving corn stalks, Shucked follows what happens when the crop begins to fail, and a young woman leaves behind Cob County to try and find someone who can save her town. The show has received rave reviews in New York, being described by our sibling site as “a shucking good time.”

Choreography is by Sarah O’Gleby, and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by 2023 Tony Award nominee Jason Howland, the design team for Shucked includes 2023 Tony Award nominee and Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee Tilly Grimes (costume design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner and 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee John Shivers (sound design), Academy Award-winner and Emmy Award winner Mia Neal (wig design), and Stephen Kopel, C12 Casting (casting director).

Casting, dates and more details about the film are to be revealed.