Shucked to open in the West End in 2024

Broadway hit Shucked will open in the West End in 2024.

With a book by 2023 Tony Award nominee and Tony Award winner Robert Horn, music and lyrics by 2023 Tony Award nominees and Drama Desk Award winners Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and direction by 2023 Tony Award nominee and three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien, the piece opened on Broadway in March. It will now be hosted at a Cameron Mackintosh venue in London.

Set in a rural community isolated from the world by a wall of economy-driving corn stalks, Shucked follows what happens when the crop begins to fail, and a young woman leaves behind Cob County to try and find someone who can save her town.

In a prepared statement, Mackintosh said, “I’m delighted to confirm that London is going to get Shucked in one of my theatres next year! Shucked is that rarity: a completely original musical and the funniest show since The Book of Mormon, with a terrifically tuneful rollicking country and western score. It’s snuck up on Broadway and is proving to be the most talked about hit of the season. The corn at the heart of Shucked will have you husky with limitless laughter!”

Casting, the exact theatre, ticketing information, and other details will be announced in the coming months.

The show has received rave reviews in New York, being described by our sibling site as “a shucking good time.”

Choreography is by Sarah O’Gleby, and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by 2023 Tony Award nominee Jason Howland, the design team for Shucked includes 2023 Tony Award nominee and Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee Tilly Grimes (costume design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner and 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee John Shivers (sound design), Academy Award-winner and Emmy Award winner Mia Neal (wig design), and Stephen Kopel, C12 Casting (casting director).