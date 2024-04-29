Trailer and cast revealed for Lion King prequel Mufasa, with new music by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Disney has unveiled the first look at Mufasa: The Lion King, set to hit cinemas on 20 December.

Directed by the Oscar-winning Barry Jenkins, the movie explores the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands. Alongside the trailer and poster release, the cast has been announced, while it has been revealed that Hamilton and In the Heights creator Lin-Manuel Miranda will write the film’s songs, with additional music and performances by Lebo M.

Miranda said today: “Elton John. Tim Rice. Hans Zimmer. Lebo M. Mark Mancina. Beyoncé, Labrinth, Ilya Salmanzadeh. Beau Black, Ford Riley, the incredible music team on The Lion Guard, and so many musical contributors over the years.

“The Lion King has an incredible musical legacy with music from some of the greatest songwriters around, and I’m humbled and proud to be a part of it. It’s been a joy working alongside Barry Jenkins to bring Mufasa’s story to life, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience this film in theatres.”

Mufasa: The Lion King follows the story of Mufasa, told through flashbacks as Rafiki recounts the legend to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala. The film introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub who meets Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline.

The cast includes both new and returning members: Aaron Pierre as Mufasa, Kelvin Harrison Jr as Taka, Tiffany Boone as Sarabi, Kagiso Lediga as Young Rafiki, Preston Nyman as Zazu, Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros, Thandiwe Newton as Taka’s mother, Eshe, Lennie James as Taka’s father, Obasi, Anika Noni Rose as Mufasa’s mother, Afia, Keith David as Mufasa’s father, Masego, John Kani as Rafiki, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, Donald Glover as Simba, Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala.

Additional casting includes Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis and Dominique Jennings.

The stage version of The Lion King continues to play in the West End.