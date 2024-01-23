Olivier Awards to be hosted by Hannah Waddingham

Further details have been revealed for this year’s Olivier Awards.

This year, the event will take place on Sunday 14 April at the Royal Albert Hall – with choreographer Anthony Van Laast (Tina) set to serve as creative director.

Emmy Award-winner Hannah Waddingham (Hocus Pocus 2, Ted Lasso) will host the awards for the second time, it has been revealed today.

Waddingham grew her career in the world of musicals, having appeared in The Wizard of Oz, Into the Woods and more. She won a WhatsOnStage Award for her turn in the former in 2012.