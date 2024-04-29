Priscilla the Party! to close next month

The producers of Priscilla the Party! have set a closing date for the show.

Running at HERE at Outernet in London’s Soho, the immersive show will now close on Sunday 26 May 2024 following an opening earlier this year. With a book by Stephan Elliott and Allan Scott and additional material by Phil Scott, the show is based on the Latent Image/Specific Films Motion Picture distributed by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc.

Speaking on the closure, the producers and venue said: “It is with regret and sadness that we must give notice of closure for Priscilla the Party! Our final performance will be the 1pm show on Sunday 26 May. The producers have supported the show financially since opening, but sadly that is no longer sustainable. We very much regret this reality, but the production has been facing difficult times. We can find comfort in knowing that the decision to close has nothing at all to do with the show itself. The extraordinary reviews and overwhelming positive response from audiences is solid proof of that.

“Numbering hundreds, every person in every department should be proud of their contribution; whether on stage, backstage, front of house, box office, ticketing, press and marketing teams, our unique audience ambassadors, the venue personnel and operators, creators and makers, managers and producing staff and of course our wonderful and enthusiastic audiences… We are proud to have shared the journey of this show-making experience with each and every one of you.

“We look forward to delivering each wonderful performance in these final weeks and leaving London knowing we have put smiles on so many faces. We hope that audiences will join with us in celebrating these final weeks at HERE at Outernet.”

Tickets for the remaining dates are on sale now.