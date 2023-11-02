Immersive Priscilla the Party!, based on the hit musical, to open in central London

Priscilla Queen of the Desert as you’ve never seen it before!

Priscilla the Party!, based on hit musical Priscilla Queen of the Desert, is to open in central London.

According to the production, the experience will see Priscilla “transition from a beloved musical into an extraordinary immersive party”. Located at at London’s HERE at Outernet on Tottenham Court Road, the show reunites the musical’s original creative team for an immersive experience.

The musical is based on the Oscar-winning film of the same name about three friends who jump on a bus in Australia and head out to Alice Springs to put on a show. Tunes included in the show range from “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun”, “Go West”, or “It’s Raining Men” to “Hot Stuff” and “I Will Survive”.

With the action unfurling around them, guests can choose between an exclusive premium dining experience, featuring a sumptuous three-course meal, or opt to sit or stand on the dance floor.

Performances start on 1 March 2024, with tickets on sale now.