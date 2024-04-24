Five fabulous reasons you need to see Priscilla the Party! 

We asked cast members Dakota Starr and Owain Williams to give us their five reasons to book to see Priscilla The Party! – the immersive musical extravaganza playing HERE at Outernet until September!

Priscilla the Party! has been entertaining audiences in the West End with glittery abandon! Find out more about the unmissable experience from cast members Owain Williams and Dakota Starr – who is currently wowing on stage as Tick/Mitzi and Bernadette – as they run down five key reasons for Priscilla‘s overwhelming success.

1. The musical spectacle.

Dakota: The costumes, the dancing, the music and the singing is sensational and brings back a mix of disco dance floor classics and adds a modern twist to its soundtrack as well.

Owain: The costumes are award-winning for a reason. Where else can you see dancing cupcakes, wafting paint brushes, twerking koalas and sexy lizards all on one stage?

2. It’s a story of inclusivity and love.

Dakota: Whether you’re straight, queer, cis, trans, alone or surrounded by your best friends, this is a story that welcomes you.

Owain: No matter who, what or how you are – this is a celebratory space that welcomes individuality and self-expression. My favourite thing is seeing the audience belting out the final number, embracing themselves and the love in the room. It makes all the waxing, glittering and high-heel wearing so, so worth it.

3. The relevance

Dakota: The show is as relevant as when the film was made 30 years ago. The themes and storylines, albeit using language from the 90’s at times, are still echoing through the decades.

Owain: Priscilla‘s known for its campery and gargantuan glitziness, but at its heart is a beautiful story of self-acceptance, belonging and love. And we all need more of that in our lives, don’t we?

4. The atmosphere.

Dakota: This is a show unlike any other. Set in a nightclub, with plentiful dance floor space and a bar open throughout. This is a wild party of a show. And you’re invited.

Owain: What better way to enjoy a musical than up close and personal? Especially if you like to bust a move. The immersive element makes it all very exciting, and each performance has a different flavour depending on the audience’s energy.

5. It’s the best party in town!

Dakota: We cannot wait to share our fabulous cast with you. You’re in for a fabulous night out. Anyone with an aversion to glitter or sequins should bring sunglasses.

Owain: The music is incredible – from disco floor fillers and diva power anthems to tear-jerking ballads and Kylie classics. There’s something to suit each musical taste, and they’re all performed with that extra Priscilla magic.