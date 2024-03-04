Priscilla the Party! – first look photos released

First look photos have been released for the immersive musical experience Priscilla the Party at HERE @ Outernet in London.

Directed by Simon Phillips and based on the Oscar-winning movie and Tony Award-winning musical, the show re-tells the classic tale from the hit film Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

The cast includes Trevor Ashley (as Gaye Cliché), Owain Williams (as Tick/Mitzi), Dakota Starr (as Bernadette) and Reece Kerridge (as Adam/Felicia), alongside Grace Galloway, Gracie Lai, Sara Louise, Steven Serlin, Joni Ayton-Kent, John McGlone, Matthew Facchino, Isidro Ridout, Brandon Gale, William Elijah-Lewis, Samuel Stokes, Dan Holland, Kimberly Blake, Lucy Park, Maria Myatt, and Teagan Denham.

Priscilla the Party! has set and video design by Brian Thomson and Justin Nardella, costume design by Tim Chappell and Lizzy Gardiner, choreography by Andrew Hallsworth, musical arrangements and orchestrations by Stephen ‘Spud’ Murphy, musical arrangements, supervision and direction by Steve Geere, lighting design by Per Hôrding, sound design by Ben Harrison and general management by RGM Productions. Casting is by Debbie O’Brien.

Attendees can choose between a dining experience or opt to sit or stand on the dance floor, where an array of bar snacks and drinks are available.

The production is now in previews ahead of an official opening on Monday 25 March 2024, with tickets on sale below.