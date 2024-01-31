Priscilla the Party! announces full cast

The full cast has been revealed for the immersive musical experience Priscilla the Party at HERE @ Outernet in London.

Directed by Simon Phillips and based on the Oscar-winning movie and Tony Award-winning musical, the immersive party experience will re-tell the classic tale from the hit film Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

Attendees can choose between a dining experience or opt to sit or stand on the dance floor, where an array of bar snacks and drinks will be available.

The cast includes Trevor Ashley as Gaye Cliché, Owain Williams as Tick/Mitzi, Dakota Starr as Bernadette and Reece Kerridge as Adam/Felicia, alongside Grace Galloway, Gracie Lai, Sara Louise, Steven Serlin, Joni Ayton-Kent, John McGlone, Matthew Facchino, Isidro Ridout, Brandon Gale, William Elijah-Lewis, Samuel Stokes, Dan Holland, Kimberly Blake, Lucy Park, Maria Myatt, and Teagan Denham.

Phillips said: “We’ve been telling theatregoers this story in over 30 countries now, for nearly two decades and, no matter where we have played around the world, multi-generational, diverse audiences – actually, anyone intent on having a good time – have felt more than welcome at a Priscilla show. Given the immense mainstream visibility and recognition drag is enjoying, there has surely never been a better time to celebrate this heartfelt tale of love, friendship and acceptance and this spectacular, interactive production will embrace its audience, immersing them in an experience they will never forget. This ultimate celebration of Priscilla’s coming of age will bring everyone together with simply the best in feel-good entertainment!”

Priscilla the Party has set and video design by Brian Thomson and Justin Nardella, costume design by Tim Chappell and Lizzy Gardiner, choreography by Andrew Hallsworth, musical arrangements and orchestrations by Stephen ‘Spud’ Murphy, musical arrangements, supervision and direction by Steve Geere, lighting design by Per Hôrding, sound design by Ben Harrison and general management by RGM Productions. WhatsOnStage has requested details about the casting director’s name.

The production is set to open on Monday 25 March 2024, following previews starting on 3 March.