Priscilla the Party – review

Hang on to your wigs, people, Priscilla’s back. Except that she isn’t, not completely. The first thing to realise about this latest distillation of the 1994 road trip movie about two drag queens and a trans woman crossing Australia in a battered old bus is that there’s no bus. Yes that’s right, the eponymous Priscilla appears only as a series of video images projected onto the back wall of the shallow stage, and as a moveable platform with a steering wheel sticking out of it. Anybody who remembers the extravagant staging that lit up the Palace Theatre from 2009 to 2011 is likely to be a bit disappointed. Actually, even anyone who’s seen Bronco Billy, the new American tuner that manages to get a revolving, scene-shifting tour bus onto the cramped stage of Charing Cross Theatre, might feel slightly shortchanged.

What you get at Priscilla The Party! is a festive atmosphere, room to dance, a bullet point retelling of the film screenplay by Stephan Elliott (co-adapted for the stage by Allan Scott), Tim Chappel and Lizzy Gardner’s now-iconic costume designs which have drag queens got up as everything from exotic lizards and baby koalas to cupcakes and giant paintbrushes, and some gloriously full throated renditions of disco, pop and lounge favourites. You can probably sing along with impunity, as Ben Harrison’s ear-splitting but mostly pretty clear sound system will drown you out, but good luck trying to match the soaring vocals of the trio of divas (Grace Galloway, Grace Lai and Sara Louise) who power through camp classics such as “I Will Survive”, “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” and “Hot Stuff”. The music is fabulous and, crucially, it’s fully live with Steve Geere’s band delivering satisfying renditions of Stephen “Spud” Murphy’s classy, brassy orchestrations.

This version feels closer in spirit and execution to the flamboyant but rough-round-the-edges aesthetic of the real Sydney gay scene than the aforementioned, and much glossier, full-scale musical that previously played the West End and Broadway, although it’s helmed by the same director, Simon Phillips. It’s not exactly tacky but neither is it overly slick. Andrew Hallsworth’s energetic choreography is performed more with determination than precision, and the acting seldom rises above the serviceable, although Steven Serlin’s sweet rural mechanic who falls under the Sydney-siders’ spell manages to inject some feeling into the proceedings. The trio of leads – Dakota Starr (Bernadette), Owain Williams (Tick/Mitzi) and Reece Kerridge (Adam/Felicia) – deliver reasonable facsimiles of their screen predecessors, but neither the setting nor the direction allows for much in the way of nuance or personality.