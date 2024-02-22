Witness for the Prosecution announces eleventh cast

Witness for the Prosecution at London County Hall has extended its run until 30 March 2025, marking its eighth year in the capital, while also revealing fresh casting.

The new cast includes George Jones as Leonard Vole, Meghan Treadway as Romaine Vole, Oliver Boot as Sir Wilfrid Robarts QC, Ewen Cummins as Mr Mayhew, David Killick as Mr Justice Wainwright, and Gyuri Sarossy as Mr Myers QC.

The company also features Alexandra Barredo, Nicholas Chambers, Nicholas Cowell, Rhîan Crowley-McLean, Luke Harrison, Lawrence Haynes, Antony Jardine, Lara Lemon, Patrick Munday, Callum Ravden, Veronica Roberts, and Paulo Vieira.

Bailey’s production of Agatha Christie’s hit murder mystery thriller is designed by William Dudley, with lighting by Chris Davey, sound design by Mic Pool and casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG.

Lucy Bailey’s production received Best Revival nominations at the 2018 Olivier and WhatsOnStage Awards. Tickets are on sale below.