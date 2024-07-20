House of Cleopatra musical announces complete casting

Casting has been announced for the UK premiere of House of Cleopatra, the new musical that rewrites the tale of the Egyptian monarch.

Emilie Louise Israel (Treason, Hamilton) will take on the title role, alongside River Medway (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 3, Unfortunate, Death Drop: Back in the Habit) as the Mistress of Ceremonies.

Harry Singh (Flowers for Mrs Harris, Animal) will join them in the role of Octavian while Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream contestant Marcellus Whyte (The Secret Life of Bees) will play Marc Antony, with Becky Sanneh (Thursford Christmas Spectacular) as Queen’s advisor, Iris.

The ensemble includes Chloe Gentles, Karys Rozario, Emily Tang, Shakeel Kimotho, Edan Smart and Luke Perry.

The show has a book and lyrics by Laura Kleinbaum, and music and additional lyrics by Jeff Daye.

Founder of TuckShop, Christopher D Clegg (Cool Rider The Musical, Death Drop) will direct, while the show has choreography by Alexzandra Sarmiento (Babies, 42 Balloons, The Children’s Inquiry), arrangements by Daye and Lloyd Kikoler, music supervision by Lloyd Kikoler, music direction by Caitlin Jay Morgan, costume design by Rachael Ryan, and lighting design by Toby P Darvill. The casting director was not disclosed by the production.

It will have a run at the Edinburgh Fringe from 31 July to 25 August, though this might well be the start of a bright life for the show.