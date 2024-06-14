Cast set for official KC and The Sunshine Band musical – ATG Productions’ first show at the Edinburgh Fringe

The new musical opens this summer at the Fringe

Exclusive: Who Do Ya Love? is set to make its world premiere this summer at the Edinburgh Fringe – marking producer ATG Productions’ first foray into the much-loved festival.

The musical explores the early years of Harry Wayne Casey, known as KC, and his journey to international fame with KC and The Sunshine Band.

Developed with Casey, and written by J F Lawton, the musical features over 20 of the band’s hits, including “Give It Up,” “That’s The Way (I Like It),” and “Get Down Tonight.”

KC and The Sunshine Band gained prominence in the 1970s, selling over 100 million records worldwide. The band won a Grammy for Album of the Year in 1979 as part of the “Saturday Night Fever” soundtrack, and had multiple chart-topping singles on the US Billboard Hot 100 and UK charts.

The cast features Peter Camilleri as Orly, Paige Fenlon as Dee, Fionán O’Carroll as Harry, and Annabelle Terry as Gina. Ensemble members include Lydia Bell, Evan Taylor Benyacar, Ashley St John, and Sheehan Parsons.

The direction and choreography are by Lisa Stevens, with Mark Crossland as music supervisor. The set and costume design are by Tom Rogers, lighting design by Gillian Tan, sound design by Chris Whybrow, and Demmileigh Foster serves as assistant choreographer. Casting is directed by Anne Vosser, and Chris Buffham is the production manager.

It will open at Edinburgh’s Assembly George Square Studios, playing across the month of August.

“Who Do Ya Love?” is produced by ATG Productions, CTK Enterprises for Harry Wayne Casey, Gavin Kalin Productions, LPO, and Dudley Hinton Productions.