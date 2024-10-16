Bat Out of Hell announces complete casting for new tour

Bat Out of Hell has completed the company for its 2025 outing.

The musical, which is set in a dystopian world where a group of immortal bikers are harassed by a local war lord (only for one biker to fall in love with the war lord’s daughter), includes Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf’s iconic songs from the Bat Out of Hell albums, such as “You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth,” “Bat Out of Hell,” “I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” and “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” along with the previously unreleased song “What Part of My Body Hurts the Most.”

Inspired by the arena tour of Australia and New Zealand, the 2025 reimagined show features an eight-piece rock band on stage and multi-level platforms.

As already revealed, the cast for the upcoming tour includes Glenn Adamson as Strat, Katie Tonkinson as Raven, and original leading cast members Rob Fowler as Falco and Sharon Sexton as Sloane.

Confirmed today are Georgia Bradshaw (A Night With Janis Joplin) as Zahara, Ryan Carter (Ain’t Too Proud) as Jagwire, Carla Bertran (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Tink, Luke Street (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Ledoux and Carly Burns (Rehab The Musical) as Valkyrie.

Completing the cast are Leo Abad (Hello Dolly!), Peter Camilleri (Mamma Mia!), Joshua Dever (Mrs Doubtfire), Reece Duncan (Rock of Ages), Georgia Holland (We Will Rock You), Georgia Iudica-Davies (Heathers), Natalie Pilkington (Six), Harriet Richardson-Cockerline (ITV’s Starstruck), Sophie Rose-Emery (Lead vocalist for Aida Cruises), Catherine Saunders (SuperYou), Ethan Tanner (The Boybands), Craig Watson (Cruel Intentions), James Wilkinson-Jones (An Officer and a Gentleman) and Beth Woodcock (The Rocky Horror Show).

At certain performances the role of Strat will be played by Street, the role of Falco by Dever, the role of Sloane by Woodcock and the role of Ledoux by Duncan.

The show has book, music and lyrics by Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, additional choreography by Xena Gusthart, set and costume design by Jon Bausor, original wig designs by Linda McKnight, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Steve Sidwell, original casting by David Grindrod, UK tour casting by Anne Vosser and general management by Julian Stoneman and Jack Maple for MPSI Ltd.

The 2025 tour schedule is as follows: Edinburgh Playhouse (6 to 11 January), Portsmouth Kings Theatre (13 to 18 January), Liverpool Empire Theatre (20 to 25 January), Bromley Churchill Theatre (27 January to 1 February), Cardiff New Theatre (3 to 8 February), Birmingham The Alexandra (10 to 22 February), Manchester Palace (25 February to 8 March), Aberdeen His Majesty’s Theatre (10 to 15 March), Peterborough New Theatre (17 to 22 March), Cheltenham Everyman (31 March to 5 April), Glasgow King’s Theatre (7 to 19 April), Leeds Grand Theatre (21 to 26 April), Woking New Victoria Theatre (5 to 10 May), Plymouth Theatre Royal (12 to 17 May), London Peacock Theatre (21 May to 7 June), Leicester Curve (9 to 14 June), Milton Keynes Theatre (16 to 28 June), Wycombe Swan (21 to 26 July), Southend Cliffs Pavilion (4 to 9 August), Sunderland Empire (18 to 23 August), Dartford Orchard Theatre (25 to 30 August), Bristol Hippodrome (1 to 13 September), and Northampton Royal and Derngate (15 to 20 September).