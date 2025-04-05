whatsonstage white
The Last Five Years with Adrienne Warren and Nick Jonas – first look photos

Whitney White will direct Jason Robert Brown’s generation-defining musical in the spring of 2025

| New York |

5 April 2025

01 Adrienne Warren and Nick Jonas in Broadway's THE LAST FIVE YEARS
Adrienne Warren and Nick Jonas, © Matthew Murphy

Take a look at Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren in the first-ever Broadway production of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years.

Tony nominee Whitney White (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding) helms the two-character musical, which follows Jamie (Jonas) and Cathy (Warren) as they fall in and out of love over the course of their five-year relationship.

Warren and Jonas follow in the theatrical footsteps of Sherie Rene Scott and Norbert Leo Butz in Daisy Prince’s original off-Broadway production, and Betsy Wolfe and Adam Kantor’s off-Broadway revival at Second Stage.

Jeremy Jordan and Anna Kendrick starred in a film version directed by Richard LaGravenese. The show recently played in the West End, led by Molly Lynch and Oli Higginson.

Jonas will return to the Broadway stage for the first time in 12 years, following How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. He also appeared in Les Misérables in the West End.

Warren won a Tony Award for originating the role of Tina Turner in Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, which she played in both London and New York.

02 Nick Jonas in Broadway's THE LAST FIVE YEARS
Nick Jonas, © Matthew Murphy
03 Adrienne Warren in Broadway's THE LAST FIVE YEARS
Adrienne Warren, © Matthew Murphy
04 Adrienne Warren and Nick Jonas in Broadway's THE LAST FIVE YEARS
Adrienne Warren and Nick Jonas, © Matthew Murphy
05 Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren in Broadway's THE LAST FIVE YEARS
Adrienne Warren and Nick Jonas, © Matthew Murphy
06 Adrienne Warren in Broadway's THE LAST FIVE YEARS
Adrienne Warren, © Matthew Murphy
07 Nick Jonas in Broadway's THE LAST FIVE YEARS
Nick Jonas, © Matthew Murphy

