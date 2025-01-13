whatsonstage white
Mamma Mia! The Party extends run

The Taverna continues to go strong

Alex Wood

| London |

13 January 2025

The current cast of Mamma Mia! The Party, © Marc Brenner
The current cast of Mamma Mia! The Party, © Marc Brenner

Mamma Mia! The Party has extended its London run once more.

From 5 February, Ian Kelsey will take over the role of Nikos, while original star Fed Zanni is playing the part until 2 February.

The cast also features Lucinda Lawrence as Kate, Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah as Debbie, Inês Fernandez as Konstantina, Henryk Firth as Adam, Oscar Balmaseda as Fernando, Georgia Morgan as Nina, and Dawn Spence as Grandma. Bella is performed at certain shows by Allie Ho Chee or Rosie Rowlands. Other cast members include Kelly Aaron as Sue/Swing, Emanuel Alba as Carlos/Swing, Claudia Bradley as Loretta/Swing, Deschenes Graham as Joyce/Swing, Robban Hogstrom as Robin/Swing, and Ollie Llewelyn-Williams as Ruben/Swing. The musicians are John Donovan, Luke Higgins, Luke Roberts, Steve Rushton, and Flo Blue.

The show, laden with ABBA hits with a book by Sandi Toksvig, is co-directed and choreographed by Stacey Haynes and Roine Söderlundh, with set designed by Bengt Fröderberg, lighting designed by Patrick Woodroffe, sound designed by Gareth Owen, costumes designed by Annsofi Nyberg, music supervision by Robin Svensson and casting by David Grindrod for Grindrod Burton Casting.

Mamma Mia! The Party is booking at the O2 in London until 31 December 2025.

