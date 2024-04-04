Almeida Theatre announces casting for Alma Mater’s UK premiere

The Almeida Theatre has unveiled the complete cast for Polly Findlay’s production of Kendall Feaver’s Alma Mater.

Feaver’s show, making its UK premiere, follows Jo Mulligan, the first female master in her college’s history, as she tries to create a more inclusive environment. However, an incident on campus pits her against Nikki, a student seeking justice, leading to escalating tensions.

The ensemble cast includes Nathalie Armin (The Doctor), Phoebe Campbell (House of the Dragon), Liv Hill (Top Girls), Liam Lau-Fernandez (A Playlist for the Revolution), Nathaniel Parker (The Mirror and the Light), Lia Williams (Mary Stuart), and Susannah Wise (Three Sisters).

It runs from Tuesday 11 June until Saturday 20 July, while the creative team includes Vicki Mortimer as set designer, Fay Fullerton as costume designer, Jessica Hung Han Yun as lighting designer, Ian Dickinson as sound designer, Alev Lenz as composer, Shelley Maxwell as movement director, and Amy Ball CDG as the casting director.