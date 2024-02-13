Almeida Theatre announces 2024 season

The season includes the first experience of a rep company at the Almeida

The Almeida Theatre in London has unveiled its programming for 2024.

Opening the season is the UK premiere of The Comeuppance by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, directed by Eric Ting. The play follows a group of friends coming together before their high school reunion, exploring past choices and their repercussions. The cast includes Yolanda Kettle, Ferdinand Kingsley, Tamara Lawrance, Katie Leung, and Anthony Welsh. The Comeuppance runs from Saturday 6 April to Saturday 18 May.

Following is Alma Mater by Kendall Feaver, scheduled from Tuesday 11 June to Saturday 20 July and directed by Polly Findlay. The drama delves into campus culture and activism, featuring Nathalie Armin, Phoebe Campbell, Liv Hill, Liam Lau-Fernandez, Lia Williams, and Susannah Wise.

Also on the lineup is the UK premiere of The Years, an adaptation of Annie Ernaux’s novel, directed by Eline Arbo. The play offers snapshots of one woman’s life against the backdrop of post-war Europe. It runs from Saturday 27 July to Saturday 31 August, with the press night on Thursday 1 August at 7 pm.

The season concludes with the first repertory offering at the Almeida, featuring Roots by Arnold Wesker and Look Back in Anger by John Osborne. Directed by Diyan Zora and Atri Banerjee respectively, the plays explore social and cultural themes of 1950s Britain. Roots and Look Back in Anger are scheduled from Tuesday 10 September to Saturday 30 November, with the press night on Tuesday 1 October for both productions.