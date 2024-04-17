Nominees for 2024 Ian Charleson Awards revealed

The show celebrates those under 30 performing a classical role

The nominees for this year’s Ian Charleson Awards have been revealed.

Celebrating those under the age of 30 appearing in a classical role across the previous year, nominees come from venues on tour and across London.

Amongst their number is Toheeb Jimoh, who is currently leading Player Kings opposite Ian McKellen in the West End. The winners will be revealed on 26 May 2024.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Shyvonne Ahmmad, for the RSC’s Macbeth

Jonathan Case, for the touring production of Macbeth (Liverpool, Edinburgh, London)

Joséphine Callies, for Shakespeare’s Globe’s Henry V with Headlong

Samuel Creasey, for The Winter’s Tale in Shakespeare’s Globe’s Sam Wanamaker Playhouse

Amber James, for Cymbeline and The Fair Maid of the West at the RSC

Shalisha James-Davis, for Romeo and Juliet at the Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester

Toheeb Jimoh, for Romeo and Juliet at the Almeida Theatre

Tyreke Leslie, for As You Like It at the RSC

Francesca Mills, for A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Shakespeare’s Globe

Taheen Modak, for Pygmalion at the Old Vic

Danielle Phillips for The Comedy of Errors at Shakespeare’s Globe

Joseph Payne, for The Tempest (RSC) and Macbeth (Shakespeare’s Globe)

Anna Russell-Martin, for Macbeth at the RSC

Kibong Tanji, for Titus Andronicus at Shakespeare’s Globe’s Sam Wanamaker Playhouse